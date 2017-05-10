Anderson Silva Isn’t Pleased With The ‘Almighty One’ Dana White

Anderson Silva has a bone to pick with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White.

It all started earlier this month. “The Spider” demanded an interim middleweight title shot at UFC 212 or else he was “done.” White responded by saying he wouldn’t be granting Silva’s request. The former UFC middleweight ruler then claimed he was off the UFC 212 card.

Silva recently took to Instagram to fire shots at White (via MMAFighting.com):

“Now the almighty one, who everybody knows who it is, has to calm down and put Yoel Romero to fight. Now he has to put Yoel Romero to fight, and there is no excuse. He has no excuse to give. He has to put Yoel Romero to fight, because Yoel Romero is the No. 1 in the ranking, and (Michael) Bisping said he’s ready to fight. So, there’s no more talk. He has to put Yoel Romero to fight. Period.”

While “The Spider” said he has no personal beef with White, he isn’t happy with how he treats the fighters.

“I’ll be honest with you. I don’t have any personal problem with him, but the problem is when it affects the fighters, when it affects the fighters that leave home for three months to train, who train hard, who train injured, and who make it all happen … we are the ones who make the show happen, not him. No. He sits there and only books fights and stays there, brother. The truth is that this is a big joke that is happening, and it has to stop.”