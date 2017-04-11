Anderson Silva: ‘It Makes no Sense For me to Fight Vitor Belfort’ at UFC 212

Many people are wondering who Anderson Silva will fight at UFC 212. While we don’t know who that is yet, we can pretty much rule out Vitor Belfort.

Silva was supposed to meet Kelvin Gastelum inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on June 3. Gastelum was flagged by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) for marijuana. As a result, he has been pulled from the card and a replacement opponent has yet to be named.

During a UFC 212 press conference, “The Spider” said one person he doesn’t want to face at the event is Belfort (via MMAJunkie.com):