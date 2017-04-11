Anderson Silva: ‘It Makes no Sense For me to Fight Vitor Belfort’ at UFC 212

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Anderson Silva
Image via Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

Many people are wondering who Anderson Silva will fight at UFC 212. While we don’t know who that is yet, we can pretty much rule out Vitor Belfort.

Silva was supposed to meet Kelvin Gastelum inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on June 3. Gastelum was flagged by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) for marijuana. As a result, he has been pulled from the card and a replacement opponent has yet to be named.

During a UFC 212 press conference, “The Spider” said one person he doesn’t want to face at the event is Belfort (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I’m coming off a win. I hadn’t won a fight in a long time, so there’s not really a point in fighting either one of those because they’re coming off a loss. It doesn’t make sense. It’s not going to take me any further, so it makes no sense. I’m ready to fight whoever the UFC puts in front of me – whoever it may be. I hope the UFC puts an athlete coming off a win that’s going to bring something to my legacy, otherwise it makes no sense. People here are going to interpret here what I say as arrogance: Vitor is coming off a loss, so it makes no sense for me to fight Vitor. It would only be good for Vitor – and not for me. To tell you the truth, if I went in there to fight Vitor and a fluke happened, (it would) erase the last fight, so it’s a fight that doesn’t make any sense.”

