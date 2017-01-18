Anderson Silva Offers Advice to Ronda Rousey: ‘Pick Your Opponents Better’

Anderson Silva knows a thing or two about being on top of the combat sports world. The longest reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder was thought to have been unbeatable for seven years. Reality struck when he was knocked out by Chris Weidman back in 2013.

Ronda Rousey suffered a similar fate back in Nov. 2015. “Rowdy” opened the door for women in the UFC and was a mainstream figure. After getting knocked out by Holly Holm and then being decimated in her return fight by Amanda Nunes, she has became an Internet meme.

“The Spider” appeared on Combate News (via MMAJunkie.com) to discuss a number of topics. One of them was on Rousey’s fall from grace:

“People need to understand that athletes train very hard to go up there. They train for four, five months. I, for one, at the time when I had the title for eight years, if during all those … years I was champion, if I spent … 10 days with my family, it’s a lot – because I was 100 percent dedicated to fighting and to giving it to my best, to bring some joy to the people. So when something like this happens, of people spray painting, criticizing, calling names, these people need to think about that. Because we’re there to do our jobs and show this work that’s not only ours, but also from a team that dedicated themselves for months.”

Many have questioned whether or not Rousey should make a return. Silva offered a piece of advice to the once dominant champion.

“I hope 2017 is a year of many wins for you and new accomplishments, and that if you keep fighting, that you return well. The way I see it, personally and technically as a fighter, pick your opponents better when you return. Don’t fight someone who’s as active as the champ. I think it was the wrong strategy. I hope you come back. You’re a great athlete. God bless you.”