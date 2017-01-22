Anderson Silva Offers Ronda Rousey Advice: “Choose Your Opponents Better”

Many fighters have given their respective takes on the aftermath of UFC 207 and the second devastating loss in a row for UFC mega-star Ronda Rousey. This week, another MMA legend joined in on the fun.

MMA legend and former longtime UFC 185-pound king Anderson Silva spoke out about Rousey’s loss to Amanda Nunes at the December pay-per-view, and offered his advice regarding how “Rowdy” Ronda should deal with the situation.

“Regardless of what happened, regardless of what will happen in your life, you have to keep your head up because what you’ve done is in history,” Silva said during an appearance on Brazilian TV show Combate News. “Regardless of wins and losses, you have to worry about what you think its important in your life.”

Silva continued, “I hope 2017 is a year of more accomplishments. If you continue fighting, I hope you come back well. My personal and technical opinion as a fighter is that you should choose better your opponents in your comeback. Don’t fight someone who’s so active as the champion. That was a wrong strategy. I hope you come back because you are a great athlete. God bless you.”

