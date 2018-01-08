Anderson Silva on Career: ‘You Can be Sure It’s Not Over Yet’

Despite a potential lengthy suspension looming, Anderson Silva remains hopeful on the remainder of his fighting career.

Silva was scheduled to face Kelvin Gastelum back in late November 2017. The bout was set to headline an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event in Shanghai, China. It wasn’t meant to be as “The Spider” was flagged by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

It isn’t the first time that Silva has popped for banned substances. Following his unanimous decision win over Nick Diaz back in Jan. 2015, Silva tested positive for drostanolone and androsterone. He was suspended for one year and his win was changed to a no contest.

The former UFC middleweight champion took to Instagram to release a lengthy statement on his current circumstance:

“When I look at this photo, I realize how much God strengthens me by always giving me light in my walk. On a long trip, fantastic memories of the time I played in the streets of the neighborhood where I grew up in Curitiba. Everything I’ve been through, everything I’ve built with willpower, determination and great honor. I had the privilege of putting the coat of my heart team, in a way, to give a world title to him and especially to my people. I just have to thank you all for everything, I say from my heart, I love you all who are always giving me strength. Kiss! I really love you, strength and honor to all, regardless of team, color, race, religion and sexual choice, we are all brothers. Thank you, my people! You can be sure it’s not over yet. My love and my passion for the fight are here, firm and strong. The fight continues, I will stop when GOD thinks I can not do it anymore. So who is my fan, can be sure, that soon I’m back, to the joy of those who cheer for me and to the sadness of those who don’t.”