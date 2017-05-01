Anderson Silva Says He’s Done if he Doesn’t Get Interim Title Bout at UFC 212

If things don’t go Anderson Silva’s way, then he may walk away from mixed martial arts (MMA).

“The Spider” will go down as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time. While he is brash inside the Octagon, outside Silva has been known for his calm demeanor. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight kingpin reversed course during a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour.”

Silva has made it clear that he wants an interim middleweight title bout with Yoel Romero at UFC 212: