Anderson Silva Seeking Rematch vs. Nick Diaz: ‘Let’s Show how It’s Done’

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva isn’t ready to retire after all.

Silva issued a challenge to former opponent Nick Diaz on social media Monday, asking Diaz “I believe this was one of the best fights in the history of this sport. With all my respect Nick. Let’s show how it’s done.

“I will wait your replay, maximum respect to the Diaz family.”

Earlier this year, “The Spider” stated plans to retire from the sport after he was declined the chance to fight Yoel Romero for the interim UFC title. Back at UFC 183, Silva (34-8) and Diaz (26-10) squared off in a bout won by Silva.

However, the result was eventually changed to a no-contest after both failed drug tests.

The 42-year-old Silva earned a decision win over Derek Brunson this past February, while hasn’t fought since that 2015 bout with Silva.