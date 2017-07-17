Anderson Silva Seeking Rematch vs. Nick Diaz: ‘Let’s Show how It’s Done’

By
Dana Becker
-

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva isn’t ready to retire after all.

Silva issued a challenge to former opponent Nick Diaz on social media Monday, asking Diaz “I believe this was one of the best fights in the history of this sport. With all my respect Nick. Let’s show how it’s done.

“I will wait your replay, maximum respect to the Diaz family.”

Earlier this year, “The Spider” stated plans to retire from the sport after he was declined the chance to fight Yoel Romero for the interim UFC title. Back at UFC 183, Silva (34-8) and Diaz (26-10) squared off in a bout won by Silva.

However, the result was eventually changed to a no-contest after both failed drug tests.

The 42-year-old Silva earned a decision win over Derek Brunson this past February, while hasn’t fought since that 2015 bout with Silva.

Latest MMA News

video

UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 Fight Card Complete Once More

0
With the addition of Calvin Kattar, the fight card for UFC 214 later this month is set once more. Kattar steps in and fights Andre...
video

UFC Fight Night 113 Winner Alexandre Pantoja Targets Brandon Moreno

0
Alexandre Pantoja has a rematch in mind following his recent win over Neil Seery at UFC Fight Night 113. But it is with an opponent...
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping Talks Canceled TUF Plans With Robert Whittaker

0
Michael Bisping has revealed nixed plans for him to coach the upcoming season of "The Ultimate Fighter" (TUF). Eddie Alvarez and Justin Gaethje are set...
Jimmie Rivera

Jimmie Rivera on Almeida: He Won’t be Able to do Much on Me

0
Jimmie Rivera doesn't believe Thomas Almeida brings much to the table leading up to their July 22 showdown. Rivera and Almeida are set to throw...
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor’s Sparring Partner on KO Rumors: ‘I Haven’t Hit Pads For Eight Weeks’

0
Bradley Wheeler is denying rumors that he knocked out Conor McGregor during a sparring session. Recently, former WBA and WBO champion Jessie Vargas told Villainfy...
Load more