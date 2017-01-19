UFC’s Anderson Silva to Star in Major Chinese Action Movie

UFC legend Anderson Silva is set to star in upcoming Chinese-made action film “Made in Kowloon”, as first reported by Variety.

The multi-million dollar action film is based around the story of a detective hunting down a serial killer who is allegedly responsible for abducting his own niece. The São Paulo native is cast alongside Kevin Cheng, Stephy Tang and Sumyau Lui.

Silva’s part has not yet been confirmed; as a Portuguese speaker with no known fluency in Chinese, “The Spider” is not expected to have major dialogue in the production. The movie release date is also yet to be confirmed.

The Brazilian [Silva], is the former UFC middleweight champion who held 16 consecutive wins and 10 title defenses. The 41 year old is currently 0-4 with 1 NC in his last 5 fights, and will go head to head with Derek Brunson at UFC 208. Although many hold low expectations of Silva’s ability to replicate his pre-Weidman days, Brunson recently commented that he in fact expects the ex-UFC middleweight champion to “show up”:

“He’s [Silva] not going to be doing what he did against Weidman. And he won’t be doing what he look like he did against Cormier. He had nothing to lose against Cormier, so he went into that fight completely out of shape,”

UFC 208 is set to go ahead on Feb 11. in Brooklyn, New York.