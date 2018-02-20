Anderson Silva Talks Tainted Supplements & Roy Jones Jr. Bout

Anderson Silva is hoping to be freed from the clutches of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

Silva was popped for banned substances ahead of his scheduled UFC Shanghai bout with Kelvin Gastelum. Silva ended up being replaced by Michael Bisping. “The Spider” faces four years and possibly even more if USADA brings the hammer down on his suspension. Silva is facing harsh penalties due to his past drug test failure in early 2015.

The situation has put Silva’s hopes of a boxing “dream match” with Roy Jones Jr. on ice. Speaking to TMZ, Silva said tainted supplements may be to blame (via MMAFighting.com):

“Maybe the supplements I’m using are contaminated, I don’t know. I’m just waiting. Because obviously if I take these steroids, I’m stupid. I’m too old. I’m not at the start of my career. I’m [at the] finish.”

He then said he hopes for a ruling that falls in his favor in order to meet Jones Jr.

“I’m just waiting for USADA and my lawyers. And hopefully they came back soon for fight for Roy Jones. That’s my dream. Hopefully, this fight comes.”

Sound off in the comments below. Will Anderson Silva vs. Roy Jones Jr. ever come to fruition?