Anderson Silva to Fight Derek Brunson at UFC 208

Just when it seemed as if fight fans might want to skip over UFC 208, the UFC goes and adds a legend.

Anderson Silva, the former UFC middleweight king, will meet Derek Brunson from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The event takes place February 11 and features Holly Holm vs. Germaine de Randamie for the inaugural female featherweight title.

The 41-year-old Silva (33-8) hasn’t won a fight since he finished Stephan Bonnar back in 2012. He lost back-to-back bouts to Chris Weidman in 2013, had a win over Nick Diaz reversed to a no-contest due to a failed drug test and is coming off decision losses to Michael Bisping and Daniel Cormier.

Brunson (16-4) will have the biggest fight of his life against “The Spider.” He had won five in a row before falling to Robert Whittaker via strikes in November. His run included wins vs. Uriah Hall, Sam Alvey and Lorenz Larkin.