Anderson Silva to Jose Aldo: ‘Always Keep Your Head up’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Jose Aldo Anderson Silva
Image Credit: UFC/Getty Images

Anderson Silva has offered Jose Aldo some words of encouragement.

“The Spider” knows all about being a dominant champion representing Brazil. While his reign came to an end in 2013, he’ll still be remembered as one of the greatest mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters of all time. Aldo will likely have a similar legacy as one of the best, if not the best featherweight ever.

In a recent social media post, Silva had the following to say to Aldo (via Bloody Elbow):

“My brother. You are much bigger than any battle, your story gives us the full assurance that you are a great hero, a great champion, I am and I will always be your fan, brother. What you have most precious goes far beyond. Of course we were all rooting for you and for your victory, but do not cover yourself or let anyone change you brother, because you are fantastic in what you do and do with love and with your heart, do not forget who you are and how much you make a difference in this sport. You have changed the lives of many people, you are cause for victory and overcoming by the example that has become, always keep your head up. God is always in control. You are a great champion, no one can take this story from you, no one. Battle is won and others lost, but never war. You are a giant, (you) did not come to this world by chance. You are Ze Aldo. Our Ze Aldo. Do not forget brother, GOD bless you always warrior. ‘That is what we are to the end of our days, and those like us my friend, very few.'”

