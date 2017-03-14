Anderson Silva vs. Kelvin Gastelum Booked For UFC 212 Tilt in Rio de Janeiro

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Anderson Silva Kelvin Gastelum

Kelvin Gastelum’s wish has been granted.

After finishing Vitor Belfort this past Saturday night (March 11) inside the Centro de Formacao Olimpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil, Gastelum called for a fight with future Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Famer Anderson Silva. It didn’t take long for the middleweight to receive some good news.

Today (March 14) the UFC announced Silva vs. Gastelum as part of the UFC 212 card in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The event will take place inside Jeunesse Arena on June 3. UFC 212 is going to be headlined by a featherweight unification title bout between champion Jose Aldo and interim title holder Max Holloway.

“The Spider” is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Derek Brunson. It was Silva’s first win since Oct. 2012. The longest reigning UFC champion in the promotion’s history hinted at wanting to fight at UFC 212 and now he will do so.

As for Gastelum, he’s riding a three-fight winning streak. In his current stretch, he’s defeated former UFC welterweight champion Johny Hendricks, Tim Kennedy, and Belfort. He finished Kennedy and Belfort, and took a unanimous decision over “Bigg Rigg.”

Strawweights Claudia Gadelha and Karolina Kowalkiewicz will also be part of the card. UFC 212 will air live on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET.

