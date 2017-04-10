Anderson Silva vs. Luke Rockhold? Dana White Says It’s a Process

Anderson Silva vs. Luke Rockhold is a possibility, but far from a done deal.

Recently, PADLOKT caught up with Rockhold. The No. 2 ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight revealed that he was offered a fight with Silva for UFC 212.

UFC president Dana White was asked about the potential match-up during the UFC 212 post-fight press conference. He said nothing has been set in stone, but did confirm that a process is underway (via MMAJunkie.com):