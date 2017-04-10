Anderson Silva vs. Luke Rockhold? Dana White Says It’s a Process

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Anderson Silva Michael Bisping
Image Credit: Per Haljestam of USA TODAY Sports

Anderson Silva vs. Luke Rockhold is a possibility, but far from a done deal.

Recently, PADLOKT caught up with Rockhold. The No. 2 ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight revealed that he was offered a fight with Silva for UFC 212.

UFC president Dana White was asked about the potential match-up during the UFC 212 post-fight press conference. He said nothing has been set in stone, but did confirm that a process is underway (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Obviously Anderson was willing to take on Kelvin Gastelum, who is a very tough and dangerous guy. I got to talk to Anderson. You all know, everybody in this room knows what it’s like dealing with Anderson. Not that it’s a bad thing; it’s just a process. It’s a process that I’m going to have to go through now. One of the things that I’ve always respected about Anderson – he didn’t want to fight Chael Sonnen again, ‘The guy is disrespectful, he’s a punk, and he doesn’t deserve to fight me.’ He fought him. There’s always been times where – Anderson steps up, and Anderson fights. Anderson and fought (Daniel) Cormier at (UFC) 200. He’s a stud, man. He’s the (greatest of all time), and I’m looking forward to walking through this process for the Luke Rockhold fight. We’ll see what happens.”

