Anderson Silva Will Change Walkout Track for First Time in UFC Career

By
Adam Haynes
-
0

Anderson Silva will ditch the song he has walked out to prior to every fight he has had in his UFC history.

Fans will be more than familiar with the former middleweight champion’s regular walk-out tune (DMX’s “Ain’t No Sunshine”). “The Spider” announced Friday that his walk to the octagon at UFC 208 on Saturday night against Derek Brunson will instead be soundtracked by his son’s Kalyl Silva’s composition“Doom.”

UFC president Dana White allegedly persuaded Silva to keep the same song, despite the Brazilian wanting to change his walk-out music in the past.

Silva’s bout at UFC 208 on Saturday night against Derek Brunson will be the former champ’s 22nd bout in the franchise, yet the MMA legend has yet to find victory inside the octagon for four years.

You can watch “Making of Kalyl Silva-Doom” below:

