Anderson Silva Wants To Fight At UFC 212, Calls Out Diaz and Bisping

Anderson Silva doesn’t want to wait too long before getting back in the octagon. After picking up a somewhat controversial win over Derek Brunson at UFC 208 in Brooklyn, NY in February, “The Spider” is targeting UFC 212 in his home country of Brazil for his next appearance. His ideal opponent? Nick Diaz. Though Silva still has middleweight champ Michael Bisping in his sights as well.
On Instagram Monday, Silva wrote that the he and the elder Diaz brother still had a “story to tell.” Their original bout, back in January 2015 at UFC 183, resulted in a No Contest after both Silva and Diaz failed drug tests. Silva tested positive for drostanolone and androsterone, while Diaz would test positive for marijuana metabolites.
Somos três grandes profissionais, o que faz mais sentido neste momento, não é a luta dele com qualquer outro, mas sim comigo, independente de cinturão. Independente do show, nós nos respeitamos, uma nova luta entre nós, seria um grande combate de cavalheiros. . Até porque com o Nick, foi um No Contest, temos história pra contar, te espero no Brasil. . E aguardo você Mr. Bisping, depois da sua luta com GSP. . Exterminar de uma vez por todas esta dúvida dos fãs sobre quem realmente venceu. . We are three great professionals, what makes the most sense at the moment, is not his fight with any other, but with me, regardless of belt. Regardless of the show, we respect each other, a new fight between us, would be a great fight of gentlemen. . Because with Nick, it was a No Contest, we have a story to tell, I'll wait for you in Brazil. . And I'm waiting for you, Mr. Bisping, after your fight with GSP. . Exterminate once and for all this doubt of the fans about who really won.
Bisping, meanwhile, would defeat Silva en route to capturing the UFC middleweight crown. However, their fight at UFC Fight Night 84 nearly ended after the third round when a flying knee seemingly knocked Bisping out. Silva began celebrating a win, but referee Herb Dean indicated the fight had not been called off. Bisping would go on to win a unanimous decision that night.
UFC 212 takes place June 3, 2017 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.