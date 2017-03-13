Anderson Silva Wants To Fight At UFC 212, Calls Out Diaz and Bisping

Anderson Silva doesn’t want to wait too long before getting back in the octagon. After picking up a somewhat controversial win over Derek Brunson at UFC 208 in Brooklyn, NY in February, “The Spider” is targeting UFC 212 in his home country of Brazil for his next appearance. His ideal opponent? Nick Diaz. Though Silva still has middleweight champ Michael Bisping in his sights as well.

On Instagram Monday, Silva wrote that the he and the elder Diaz brother still had a “story to tell.” Their original bout, back in January 2015 at UFC 183, resulted in a No Contest after both Silva and Diaz failed drug tests. Silva tested positive for drostanolone and androsterone, while Diaz would test positive for marijuana metabolites.

Bisping, meanwhile, would defeat Silva en route to capturing the UFC middleweight crown. However, their fight at UFC Fight Night 84 nearly ended after the third round when a flying knee seemingly knocked Bisping out. Silva began celebrating a win, but referee Herb Dean indicated the fight had not been called off. Bisping would go on to win a unanimous decision that night.

UFC 212 takes place June 3, 2017 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.