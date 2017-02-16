Anderson Silva’s Ex-Manager Feels Fight With GSP ‘Makes The Most Sense’

Could the time finally be arriving for Anderson Silva vs. Georges St. Pierre?

For years, many enthusiasts of mixed martial arts (MMA) have clamored for a super fight between Anderson Silva and Georges St. Pierre. Silva is the longest reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title holder in the history of the promotion. “Rush” has had the most straight successful title defenses in UFC welterweight history with nine.

With news of St. Pierre reportedly returning to the UFC, talks of a super fight have been revived. Despite going 1-4, 1 NC in his last six outings, many fans have yet to grow tired of watching “The Spider” compete inside the Octagon.

Silva’s former manager Ed Soares feels the match-up would be beneficial for the UFC and its fans. The current Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) CEO relieved himself of his managerial duties to focus on the promotion.

Bloody Elbow recently reached out to Soares to get his take on a potential clash between the two future UFC Hall of Famers:

“GSP vs. Anderson is something I feel makes the most sense for everyone. Two of the greatest of all time fighting is good for the fans, the UFC, and for both athletes. This would make everyone a lot of money and it’s a fight MMA fans all over the world would want to watch.”

Silva is coming off a unanimous decision win over Derek Brunson. While the win stands as of now, Brunson is expected to appeal the decision. Many felt Brunson had won the fight, but the judges at UFC 208 did not. “The Spider” isn’t exactly thrilled with the naysayers.

As for St. Pierre, the former welterweight kingpin has not competed since Nov. 2013. He made his last successful title defense against Johny Hendricks, earning a controversial split decision. “Rush” vacated his title and went on a hiatus.