Anderson Silva’s Family Enjoyed his Special UFC 208 Walkout

By
Dana Becker
-
0

Many were upset that Anderson Silva ditched his customary walkout song at UFC 208, but those closest to “The Spider” were not among them.

Silva’s sons, Gabriel and Kalyl, each made the walk to the Octagon for his fight with Derek Brunson. In fact, Kalyl actually put together the song that Silva walked out to entitled “Doom.”

“It was very emotional,” Kalyl told UFC.com. “I still don’t believe it was my song, my voice.”

The two admitted that they have always been close to the action, but being right there was something unique for the youngsters.

“It was a terrific feeling,” Gabriel said. “Seeing my dad happy is the best thing in the world. I’ll always be by his side.”

LATEST NEWS

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is Leaving the UFC According to Tony Ferguson

0
Ferguson claims that UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor will soon depart the promotion in search of pastures new "El Cucuy" recently told Fox Sports that he...

Michael Bisping Is ‘Sidestepping’ Yoel Romero According to Malki Kawa

0
Kawa feels that Bisping is intentionally keeping Romero at arm's length in order to pursue a fight with Georges St-Pierre Dana White recently stated that...
video

Anderson Silva’s Family Enjoyed his Special UFC 208 Walkout

0
Many were upset that Anderson Silva ditched his customary walkout song at UFC 208, but those closest to "The Spider" were not among them. Silva's...
Derrick Lewis

UFC Rankings: Derrick Lewis Climbs Another Position

0
Derrick Lewis moved up a spot to seventh in the latest official UFC rankings following his finish of Travis Browne. With the loss, Browne dropped...
video

Former UFC Champions Junior Dos Santos, Fabricio Werdum Continue Verbal Battle

0
They might not be competing against one another at UFC 211 this May, but the verbal warfare between former UFC heavyweight champions Junior dos...