Anderson Silva’s Family Enjoyed his Special UFC 208 Walkout

Many were upset that Anderson Silva ditched his customary walkout song at UFC 208, but those closest to “The Spider” were not among them.

Silva’s sons, Gabriel and Kalyl, each made the walk to the Octagon for his fight with Derek Brunson. In fact, Kalyl actually put together the song that Silva walked out to entitled “Doom.”

“It was very emotional,” Kalyl told UFC.com. “I still don’t believe it was my song, my voice.”

The two admitted that they have always been close to the action, but being right there was something unique for the youngsters.

“It was a terrific feeling,” Gabriel said. “Seeing my dad happy is the best thing in the world. I’ll always be by his side.”