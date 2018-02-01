Anderson Silva Could Retire After Recent Drug Test Failure

We may have seen Anderson Silva compete for the final time in mixed martial arts (MMA).

Silva has been regarded by many as the greatest fighter in the history of MMA. He once held the record for most successful consecutive Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title defenses. Drug test failures in 2015 and 2017 have done their part to taint “The Spider’s” legacy.

Back in November, Silva was scheduled to take on Kelvin Gastelum in Shanghai, China. Instead, Silva was flagged by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). As a result, “The Spider” was pulled from the card.

The End Of ‘The Spider?’

Combate recently released a report claiming that Silva tested positive for synthetic testosterone, methyltestosterone, and a diuretic. “The Spider” is already facing a four-year suspension, but multiple substances could see him face an even lengthier sit. The report notes that Silva is prepared to retire if he is suspended for two years or more.

If the former middleweight king does indeed walk away from the sport, he’ll have retired off a controversial win. “The Spider” defeated Derek Brunson via unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC 208. Many critics and fans felt Brunson should’ve been awarded the win.

Let us know what you think. Is Silva’s legacy tarnished due to the drug test failures? Tell us in the comments below.