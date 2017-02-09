Anderson Silva’s UFC 208 Workout Scrum: ‘I’ll Prove to Myself How Much Energy & Passion I Have’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0

We’re just two days away from the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) first pay-per-view (PPV) event of 2017.

Former pound-for-pound great and future UFC Hall of Famer Anderson Silva will step inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY to throw leather. Sharing the Octagon with him will be No. 8 ranked middleweight Derek Brunson.

At a UFC 208 workout scrum (via MMAFighting), Silva took some questions from the mixed martial arts (MMA) media. “The Spider” said he will learn a lot about where he stands in today’s MMA world when he competes this Saturday night (Feb. 11):

“I think (on) Saturday I go prove (to) myself how much energy, how much passion I have for this sport. I’m so happy, I’m very happy and I’m very excited because I’m fighting in New York. I’m very happy.”

While Silva has expressed a new outlook on his professional MMA career, he’s still eyeing UFC gold. He said he’d be more than happy to get another opportunity at the middeweight title.

“(In) my opinion, I proved for a long time how much I (gave) my heart and time for the UFC. And why not give me the opportunity to fight for the belt again? I don’t know, but this is a good question for Dana (White) not for me.”

