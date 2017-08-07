Andre Berto: Conor McGregor Could Stop Floyd Mayweather

Andre Berto isn’t ruling out a wild finish to Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather.

Berto has held boxing titles before and is Mayweather’s last opponent. While Berto gives “Money” his due, he isn’t ready to count out “Notorious.” On Aug. 26, McGregor and Mayweather will do battle inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Berto described a situation where McGregor could finish Mayweather:

“I see Conor coming in there really showing that bravado, showing that cockiness and showing that he’s really there to fight. And somewhat trying to steal the stage from Floyd just with his antics and he kind of gets Floyd into a mind-game situation, has him pulling some type of mistakes and [Mayweather] gets caught with a big shot and gets hurt. And [McGregor] could stop him.”

If Mayweather doesn’t fall for those antics, Berto said it’ll be a long night for McGregor.

“Or I see Floyd not playing into any of these antics and being who he is, to stay poised and to stay sharp and let his boxing skills just pick Conor apart. And either late rounds stop Conor just from the accumulation of shots or maybe cuts or just being beat up, or just outboxing him for 12 rounds and just trying to make him look silly.”