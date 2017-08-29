Andre Berto: ‘I’m Coming to The UFC so Dana White, Call me’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Andre Berto
Image Credit: Getty Images

Andre Berto wants to be a part of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster.

Berto, who is a former WBC and IBF champion as well as a former WBA interim title holder, is willing to tackle a new sport. “The Beast” is hoping UFC President Dana White gives him a call to talk business.

While Berto hasn’t had a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout, his brother Edson is a 30-fight veteran. In fact, Edson has competed for Bellator, Strikeforce and EliteXC.

TMZ Sports caught up with Berto after the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor “Money Fight.” Berto made his plans clear (via MMAMania.com):

“I want all of ‘em! Dana White, you know me, you know my family’s been in MMA for a while, I’m coming to the UFC so Dana White, call me! Tell Dana to call me. I’ll go to the UFC. I wanna be the first fighter ever to be a world champion in boxing and go get a UFC world title. It’s never been done. That’s never been done. Tell Dana to holler at me!”

Berto has faced high-level competition in boxing. He’s fought the likes of Mayweather, Victor Ortiz, Robert Guerrero, and Shawn Porter. He’s garnered a record of 31-5.

