Andre Berto Says McGregor Beating Mayweather Would be a ‘Big Blow’ to Boxing

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Andre Berto
Former boxing champion Andre Berto believes a victory for Conor McGregor over Floyd Mayweather could have a negative impact on the sport of boxing.

Berto was the last man to step inside the boxing ring with Mayweather. He lost the bout by unanimous decision. “Money” claimed that would his final bout, but he’ll take on McGregor on Saturday night (Aug. 26). Once again, Mayweather is claiming he’ll wrap up his career.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Berto talked about the impact left on boxing if McGregor wins:

“If this were to be an upset, it would definitely be a big blow to the boxing game, for sure. Definitely, definitely. It’s gonna be a big blow to Floyd’s legacy, as well. Just being undefeated and able to let some guy upset you and he’s an MMA fighter and he probably talks a little more shit than you talk. It’s gonna be tough for him to swallow if that happens.”

