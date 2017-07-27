Andre Fili Feels He’ll be More Dangerous Than Calvin Kattar at UFC 214

Andre Fili isn’t short on confidence going into his bout this Saturday night (July 29).

Fili will go one-on-one with Calvin Kattar inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The bout will be part of the FXX preliminary portion of UFC 214. Fili is going for his second straight victory.

Speaking to MMA Weekly, Fili gave an assessment of his opponent.

“He’s a good boxer and is pretty well-rounded everywhere, but boxing is probably his strong suit. I think I will be better than him everywhere. I’ll be more dangerous on the ground and standing. To beat him I just have to trust in myself and let my punches go. I think I’ll be able to hit him with the punches I want to hit him with, move when I have to, and just out-fight him.”