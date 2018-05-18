Andre Fili Offers to Fight Zabit Magomedsharipov at UFC 227

Andre Fili has thrown his name in the hat for Zabit Magomedsharipov’s next opponent.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White wanted to book Magmomedsharipov vs. Yair Rodriguez for UFC 227. That didn’t happen as White said Rodriguez turned down the fight. Rodriguez was released from the promotion for also turning down a bout with Ricardo Lamas.

Leave it to “Touchy” Fili to step up. Magomedsharipov doesn’t have an opponent lined up and it is unknown if plans still call for him to be featured on the UFC 227 card. If so, then Fili wants a piece:

Fili has won his last two bouts. He nabbed decision victories over Artem Lobov and Dennis Bermudez. “Touchy” is shy of the top 15 featherweight rankings, but he certainly would make the list if he could upset Magomedsharipov, who is ranked 12th.

Magomedsharipov is on quite a roll. He’s riding an 11-fight winning streak. Magomedsharipov has gone 3-0 inside the Octagon. He’s coming off a unanimous decision win over Kyle Bochniak. Both men received “Fight of the Night” bonuses.

If Fili gets his wish, then this adds to what UFC officials hope to be a stacked card. UFC 227 takes place inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on Aug. 4. In the main event, bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw will defend his 135-pound gold against Cody Garbrandt.

Dana White is trying to put together a lightweight showdown between Georges St-Pierre and Nate Diaz. Nothing has been confirmed, but that’s the fight UFC officials are hoping for. If it’s booked, it will be the co-main event.

A featherweight tilt between Cub Swanson and Renato Moicano has been made official as well as Derek Brunson vs. Antonio Carlos Jr. Stick with MMANews.com for more details on the UFC 227 card as they become available.

Do you think Andre Fili will get his wish?