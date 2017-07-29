Andre Fili Says he Doesn’t Treat MMA as a Job Anymore

Andre Fili chooses love over ends meet when it comes to mixed martial arts.

Tonight (July 29), Fili will clash with Calvin Kattar inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The bout will be part of the FXX preliminary portion of UFC 214. He’ll be going for his second straight victory.

MMAFighting.com recently reached out to “Touchy,” who explained the big change in the way he sees fighting as a profession:

“I guess a big factor is that I started treating this like a job and I wasn’t in love with it anymore. I was just kind of doing it to pay the bills and it was what I’ve always done. I wasn’t waking up excited to go fight, but now I’m back to how I was when I was 20 years old. I’m experienced, I’m older and I know how to do everything right, but I have kind of re-found that fire and that hunger. It just comes down to loving what you do, and I love getting into fist fights.”

Fili then talked about being emotionally attached to the sport.

“I fell back to appreciating that and not taking it for granted, and yeah, on top of falling in love back to fighting, I’ve been consistent, I’ve been working my ass off. Those two things combined with having that passion and working your ass off towards it, that’s the recipe. There is no secret recipe for success. That’s it, working your ass off and being passionate about what you’re doing. I’m back to that sweet spot and it feels good.”