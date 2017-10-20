Andre Fili: There is no Bad Blood With Artem Lobov

Andre Fili says he’s got no problems with Artem Lobov.

Tomorrow (Oct. 21), Fili and Lobov will do battle inside the Ergo Arena in Gdansk, Poland. The featherweight scrap will be featured on the preliminary portion of UFC Fight Night 118. This will be Fili’s ninth bout under the UFC banner.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Fili said that despite Lobov’s beef with previous opponents, he doesn’t have animosity towards “The Russian Hammer:”

“I’ve been around him a lot more than other guys that I get picked to fight. There is no bad blood, though. There’s no disrespect. I don’t feel any negative emotion towards him as a person. He’s alright. He’s tough, he puts on exciting fights and he’s got a good chin – all these things make for an exciting fight. I’m just excited to get in there to let my hands go and get this win.”