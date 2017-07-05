Andre Galvao Picks Demian Maia to Defeat Tyron Woodley

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Demian Maia
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Andre Galvao has his money on Demian Maia over Tyron Woodley.

Maia will challenge Woodley for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title at UFC 214. The championship scrap will go down inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on July 29.

Galvao once fought Woodley under the Strikeforce banner. He explained to MMAFighting.com why he picks Maia to win the gold:

“Demian is a really intelligent guy, and Tyron Woodley is really strong. (Woodley) is smart, too, and will obviously try everything he can to keep the fight standing against Demian. He will work on his takedown defense and against the fence a lot, for sure. But I think Demian is smarter and more experienced, and with great, well-timed takedowns. Demian deserves it and I will be cheering for him.”

He then gave his prediction on how the bout ends.

”Demian will submit him in the second round.”

