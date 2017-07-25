Andre Harrison Expects ‘Action-Packed Fight’ Against Steven Rodriguez

Andre Harrison is anticipating a barn burner this Saturday night (July 29).

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) featherweight champion will defend his gold against Steven Rodriguez. The title bout will serve as PFL: Everett’s main event. It’ll be Harrison’s first bout since World Series of Fighting rebranded to become PFL.

“The Bull” has a professional mixed martial arts record of 16-0. He’s beaten the likes of Cody Bollinger, Kurt Holobaugh, and Lance Palmer. Meanwhile, Rodriguez is riding a nine-fight winning streak. In his 10 victories, he’s earned eight finishes.

Flo Combat recently caught up with Harrison. The PFL featherweight ruler talked about his title defense and what challenges he expects Rodriguez to present:

“It’s a fight and anything and everything could happen while you are out there. I just train hard and hope that training pays off at the end,” Harrison said. “This is going to be an action-packed fight because [Rodriguez] tries to do everything as well. He’s not going to focus on just one avenue and that makes me have to be ready for everything in there. That same rings true with me because there are a lot of different ways I can travel to get this victory. It’s going to be a great fight.”