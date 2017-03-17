Andre Harrison Talks WSOF 35: ‘I’m Going in There to Take Lance Palmer’s Title’

Andre Harrison is close to holding gold under a major mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion.

Harrison is set to clash with World Series of Fighting (WSOF) featherweight champion Lance Palmer. The bout takes place tomorrow night (March 18) inside the Turning Stone Resort & Casino in Verona, NY. The title bout will be part of WSOF 35’s main card.

In a recent interview with MMAWeekly.com, Harrison discussed why he isn’t interested in showing off gold and what winning the WSOF 145-pound title will prove: