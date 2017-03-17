Andre Harrison Talks WSOF 35: ‘I’m Going in There to Take Lance Palmer’s Title’

Andre Harrison is close to holding gold under a major mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion.
Harrison is set to clash with World Series of Fighting (WSOF) featherweight champion Lance Palmer. The bout takes place tomorrow night (March 18) inside the Turning Stone Resort & Casino in Verona, NY. The title bout will be part of WSOF 35’s main card.
In a recent interview with MMAWeekly.com, Harrison discussed why he isn’t interested in showing off gold and what winning the WSOF 145-pound title will prove:
“Honestly, the titles that I have won in the past are at the gym. It’s not something that I carry around. I know people who hang them up at the house or something, but I don’t really care too much about that kind of stuff. To me it’s more about the fight and the experience of it. That’s what I enjoy the most. I enjoy the memories of the actual fight; good shots I might have landed, good takedowns and how I felt overall; that’s what I enjoy the most. I’m going in there to take this title, and definitely want to defend it, and solidify myself as the top of the division here. I want to let people know that I didn’t come to WSOF just to be here. I came here with a goal and purpose, and I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure I get there.”