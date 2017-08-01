Andre Soukhamthath Predicts Second-Round Finish of Perez

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Andre Soukhamthath
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Andre Soukhamthath wants to earn a finish this Saturday night (Aug. 5).

Soukhamthath will do battle with Alejandro Perez inside the Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico. The bout will be part of the main card of UFC Fight Night 114 and is set to air live on FOX Sports 1.

“The Asian Sensation” spoke to Bloody Elbow and talked about his preparation for the bout:

“I have some good quality training partners that are down here with me, too, like the number one kickboxer in the world, Robin van Roosmalen. He’s a GLORY champion, two-time, and I’ve been training my striking with him everyday. A lot of our coaches travel a lot; we have a lot of top-level fighters that have fights, so sometimes they’re not always there for me. So, I pick up the phone, ‘hey Robin, let’s work together this camp. This guy’s a striker, he’s about your size, same height, let’s work together… You’re going to see another level come August 5th.”

He went on to give his prediction on the scrap.

“I see myself finishing him in the second round, but I don’t really like saying things like how, because then I’ll just end up trying to gun for it. It could be a flying knee, could be a body shot, could be a submission. If he can hang, if he can hang, then it’ll go to a decision, and I’ll win by decision, and I won’t be mad at that.”

