Andre Soukhamthath Replaces Bryan Caraway, Faces Luke Sanders at UFC Fight Night: Fresno

Andre Soukhamthath will replace Bryan Caraway and take on Luke Sanders at UFC Fight Night 123 next month, the promotion announced.

Caraway suffered an injury and was forced out of the event, which takes place from the SaveMart Center in Fresno, California and features Cub Swanson vs. Brian Ortega.

Soukhamthath (11-5) has dropped his two previous UFC fights via split decision to Alejandro Perez and Albert Morales. Sanders (11-1) suffered his first loss as a pro when he was submitted by Iuri Alcantara.

UFC Fight Night 123 takes place December 9.