Andre Ward Says Mayweather Showed His Age Against McGregor

Champion and pound-for-pound boxer Andre Ward has given his take on Floyd Mayweather’s performance against Conor McGregor.

This past Saturday night (Aug. 26), Mayweather and McGregor did battle inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ward was one of the many notable names in attendance for the show. Mayweather stopped McGregor in the 10th round.

Ward recently said Mayweather’s retirement couldn’t have come at a better time (via Bloody Elbow):

“I think Floyd showed his age a little bit. He’s still got a lot left in the tank, but when you start seeing yourself getting hit with punches you typically won’t get hit with — especially against a guy with no experience — and you’re not offensively getting off and throwing like you should be, it’s time to hang it up. It’s not that you don’t have it, but you want to leave before you don’t have it anymore.”