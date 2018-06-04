Andrea Lee Backtracks on Initial Apology Over Husband’s Nazi Tattoos

Andrea Lee has issued a second apology.

Lee was at the center of attention over the weekend for all the wrong reasons. A photo of Lee’s husband Donny Aaron was posted and followers took notice of something. Aaron had a swastika tattoo on his left arm as well as a Nazi SS bolt symbol on his right arm.

“KGB” initially issued an apology, but fans didn’t appreciate it as it sounded more like a defense:

“Neither one of us are racists, we have an Asian & a black guy that live with us! Oh my gosh guys it’s a tattoo he got when he was in prison, get over yourselves. He covers them up all the time & we happen to have a lake day and it makes an appearance. Sensitive ass mofos.”

Aaron himself issued an apology, but said he won’t get the tattoos removed or covered because it would make him look “more redneck.” Fans didn’t buy into that explanation and felt it was an excuse for Aaron to continue to represent his beliefs.

Lee deleted her initial apology after receiving backlash. She decided to post a new one:

Please read my full apology, this is to everyone who was upset or offended by me and my initial response. I sincerely apologize, it wasn’t thought out when I sent it, I deleted it immediately after I sent it when I was more rational and clear minded. 🙏 forgive me pic.twitter.com/9td65xNAmo — Andrea Lee (@AndreaKGBLee) June 3, 2018

Here is part of what she said:

“My comments the day before were meant to just defend my husband not his tattoo. I never intended to make light of the situation, the history of the symbol or dismiss anyone that was offended, This mistakes he made in his youth are not a representation of who he is today, which is a man that loves and respects everyone. Donny was my coach long before we got together, when I first met Donny, I question him too about his tattoos and he explained to me about his past and who he was now and how he’d changed. The more I got to know him as a person the less I noticed his skin.

“I’m truly sorry for responding the other day the way I did, if you think I don’t I DO! I’m not racist, I’m not a Nazi and I don’t hate people and neither does Donny.”

Andrea Lee recently had a successful UFC debut. She defeated Veronica Macedo at UFC Chile last month. “KGB” won the bout via unanimous decision. Lee also snagged a $50,000 “Fight of the Night” bonus.