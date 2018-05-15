Andrea Lee Shares Thoughts Ahead of UFC Chile Debut

This Saturday night at UFC Chile, Andrea “KGB” Lee (8-2) will be making her UFC debut against Veronica Macedo (5-1-1) on the main card. Speaking with James Lynch on Fightful.com, Andrea Lee spoke about her approach for the upcoming fight. Lee would love to make a big splash overseas, but will not dive hastily.

“I just want to finish. And I want to finish in a fashionable way,” Lee said. “I’m hoping I can get a performance bonus.” “I want to put on a good performance for everybody, but I don’t want to do it at the risk of losing. So I’m going to make smart choices, but ultimately, I hope to get my hand raised.”

Many regard Andrea Lee as a potential future star for the flyweight division. With a very active social media presence and having won four straight fights, including winning and defending the LFA flyweight championship. It wouldn’t be surprising if Lee found herself near or at the top of the wide-open flyweight division in no time, but Lee is in no rush:

“I’m not trying to rush anything. I think that I’m there, but I still want to get a few fights in before I get that opportunity thrown at me. I look forward to the opportunity, and I hope that I am able to climb the roster and prove that I’m ready. I don’t want to get thrown in there too soon.”

Lee has opened as a -335 favorite over Macedo according to 5Dimes, and if she delivers on the expectations of her fans on Saturday night, you can expect KGB to pick up a lot of new ones along the way.

