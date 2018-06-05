Following the huge controversy around her husband's tattoos, Andrea Lee has come out and revealed whether or not he will have them removed.

The continued drama around Andrea “KGB” Lee and her husband has been one of the biggest stories this week in MMA. Lee’s coach and husband has got two Nazi tattoos on his arms. Following the discovery, it was met with backlash from the MMA community.

Lee recently spoke on the Slip n’ Disc podcast about the matter, she stated that the tattoos are embarrassing and whilst she has discussed it with him, she cannot force him to remove them (via MMAFighting.com):

“I took a picture with my husband and he has some embarrassing tattoos,” Lee said of the situation. “He has a swastika on his arm. He’s normally careful about posting pictures but he posted our lake pictures on Twitter and people zoomed in on his tattoos and saw the swastika and they started commenting and posting hateful stuff. He saw it immediately and he was upset and I saw it and everybody was turning on me because he’s my husband and I’m standing next to him so obviously I must be a racist and a Nazi.”

“When I met Donny, I asked him about the tattoos because I was curious as well and he told me his story and he was talking about how he changed. I even asked him why wouldn’t you cover them up? I felt the same way. Maybe you should cover them up but he says that it looks terrible already and it would just make it worse. I don’t know. I can’t make him do it. I can’t make him throw something on there.”

“I swear to y’all that neither one of us are racist. He just had a bad past obviously. He got it on his arm. He didn’t mean to put all that out for everyone to see and he certainly doesn’t want to ruin my career.”

Her initial response on Twitter (which she has since deleted) was that people who felt offended by his tattoos are “sensitive a** mofo’s.” She has since issued an apology regarding her tweet. She then confirmed that she and Donny are currently discussing options on how to amend the issue.

“Actually, he and I just had the talk earlier,” Lee said. “We were discussing it, trying to find someone who could cover it up and maybe make it look good, make it not look trashier than it already is. We’re gonna talk about it and see what happens.”

In regards to moving forward with her career, the issue doesn’t seem to have any effect on her immediate future. The UFC PR has yet to respond on the matter, though, Lee has said she has discussed it with the PR team and the whole situation has been resolved.

“The UFC, we’ve talked to them to get everything smoothed over as well so I’m not gonna get cut, guys,” Lee said. “I don’t see why they should cut me over someone else’s – I was like 12 when he got those tattoos. I didn’t even know who he was then and when I came into the picture he was a completely changed person he just has it on his body still there.”