Andrei Arlovski on Snapping Five-Fight Skid: ‘I’m Very Happy Now’

Andrei Arlovski reflects on his first win in two years with great joy.

This past Saturday night (Nov. 11), Arlovski took on Junior Albini on the main card of UFC Fight Night 120. The heavyweight clash took place inside the Ted Convention Center in Norfolk, Virginia.

Arlovski was more active in the fight and it earned him a unanimous decision victory. Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, “The Pitbull” sounded relieved after snapping his five-fight skid:

“Finally my hard work pays off and for the first time in a long, long time I stick to my game plan. It was not 100 percent, but 95 percent. I kept my hands up. Coach told me, ‘Don’t clinch,’ but I clinched a couple times. I’m very happy now.”

He went on to say that a return to action could be as soon as three months from now.

“I want to go back home to my wife and my son, but I think I’ll be ready by February or March. Of course it’s up to Dana White and the UFC. 2016 sucks for me, beginning and middle of the year in 2017 was same thing. Finally I broke the streak of losing fights.”