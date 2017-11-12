Andrei Arlovski Picks Up Decision Win Over Junior Albini

Round 1:

Albini strings together a nice combination to open the round but Arlovski holds up well. A high-kick is clocked by Albini but it seems as though he was cut above his eye. Albini is still ripping off big shots but doesn’t seem to be landing what he needs. A clinch ensues and Albini has Arlovski against the cage. They separate and resume striking. A right hand lands for Albini and Arlovski responds with a leg kick. An overhand lands for Arlovski and Albini decided to try and rush in on Arlovski but is unsuccessful. A nice left hook lands for Albini and another clinch against the cage sees Albini in dominant position. Albini rips off some nice dirty boxing against the cage before they separate. Arlovski now lands a few nice hooks and eats a big left hook from Albini in response before the round ends.

Round 2:

A nice lead elbow lands for Albini and he eats some hooks to the body from Arlovski. Albini pressed Arlovski against the cage again but no action seems to be going on. The referee breaks it up and they begin striking again. Albini comes in on a takedown attempts but is unsuccessful. The crowd begins to boo as the action is lacking against the cage once again with the exception of a few weak knee exchanges. They separate after Arlovski lands an uppercut and he follows it up with a nice combination. A couple of front kicks to the body land for Arlovski and he seems to be wanting to set up a spinning attack. A clean straight right-hand lands for Arlovski and Albini responds with a nice uppercut. The round comes to an end.

Round 3:

Both men are looking to land wild shots early but nothing is landing. Arlovski lands a nice couple of jabs and an uppercut and Albini is unable to respond after tossing some strikes of his own. A right hand lands for Arlovski and Albini continues to leave himself open as he throws leg kicks. The action is temporarily stopped due to an eye poke. A nice jab lands for Albini but then he eats an elbow. A few hooks from Albini temporarily rock Arlovski and he begins to eat some big shots. Now Arlovski lands a series of uppercuts but a low blow from Arlovski stops the action. Albini goes for broke on a couple of strikes but Arlovski clinches him up against the cage. The round comes to an end.

Official Result: Andrei Arlovski def. Junior Albini via unanimous decision(29-28, 30-27, 30-27)