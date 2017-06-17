Marcin Tybura Earns Decision Win Over Andrei Arlovski

Jose Munoz
In our co-main event of the evening, top-ranked heavyweights Andrei Arlovski and Marcin Tybura go to war inside the Octagon.

Round 1:

Arlovski lands the first shot of the night with a hard spinning back kick to the body. He lands a nice front kick as well but Tybura catches it and takes him down as a result. After a scramble, Tybura is able to get Arlovski’s back. Another scramble ensues and Tybura gets full mount and is pouring on the ground-and-pound. Arlovski then gives up his back and eats some nasty shots, before he turns back around and gives Tybura full mount.

Arlovski desperately tries to hold Tybura close to him but is unable to. Tybura again gets the back and continues his ground-and-pound assault. Arlovski is able to buck Tybura off and then lands some hard shots on Tybura that really hurt him. Both men are out of it as the bell rings to end the round.

Round 2:

Arlovski starts off the first round with a nice blitz but it quickly subsides as he lays on Tybura against the cage. He separates and lands some more nice shots before getting a quick takedown on Tybura. Tybura is almost able to sweep and get Arlovski’s back but he’s unsuccessful. Arlovski now pressures Tybura against the cage again.

After laying on Tybura for a lengthy period of time the round comes to an end after a nice front kick to the face lands for Arlovski.

Round 3:

Arlovski opens up the round with a nice right hand before Tybura pressures him up against the cage looking for a takedown. After a minute or so, Tybura gets the takedown and is in Arlovski’s full guard. After a scramble, Tybura is able to take Arlovski’s back but then establishes full mount.

Again, Tybura gets the back of Arlovski but it doesn’t last long as Tybura ends up back in side control to end the round.

Official Result: Marcin Tybura def. Andrei Arlovski via unanimous decision (29-28, 28-27, 29-27)

