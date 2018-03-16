Andrei Arlovski’s Next Fight Targeted for UFC 225

Former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski has his next fight lined up.

Ariel Helwani of MMA fighting is reporting that the UFC is finalizing a fight agreement that would see Arlovski taking on Tai Tuivasa in a heavyweight bout at the UFC 225 pay-per-view event.

If this fight does get made, it would mark the first time that Arlovski gets the chance to fight in his once-adopted hometown of Chicago. Now, onto the breakdown of the fighters.

Arlovski (27-15, 1 NC) has won his last two fights in a row and is coming off a win over Stefan Struve via unanimous decision at UFC 222 earlier this month. Following that fight, he has gone on record by stating in interviews that he would like to fight in Chicago.



On the flip side, Tuivasa (7-0) is a rising prospect who improved to 2-0 in the UFC last month when he defeated Cyril Asker via TKO.

UFC 225 pay-per-view event slated to go down on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker is slated to defend his title against Yoel Romero at this upcoming pay-per-view event, which will serve as the main event.

The promotion will announce more bouts for the event in the coming weeks. Here is the updated card:

Robert Whittaker vs. Yoel Romero

Carla Esparza vs. Claudia Gadelha

Joseph Benavidez vs. Sergio Pettis

Rashad Coulter vs. Allen Crowder

Curtis Blaydes vs. Alistair Overeem

Andrei Arlovski vs. Tai Tuivasa

What are your thoughts on the UFC booking this heavyweight showdown? Sound off in the comment section below.