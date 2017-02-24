Andrew Holbrook vs. Gregor Gillespie Official For UFC 210 In April

On Wednesday, UFC announced a new lightweight bout for their upcoming UFC 210 pay-per-view.

Now official for UFC 210: Cormier vs. Johnson 2 is a 155-pound bout between Andrew Holbrook and Gregor Gillespie.

In his last fight, Holbrook won a split decision over Jake Matthews at the UFC Fight Night 101 event in November of 2016. Meanwhile, Gillespie, who comes into the bout with a perfect 8-0 professional MMA record, last fought at UFC Fight Night 95 where he defeated Glaico Franca via unanimous decision.

Headlined by the highly-anticipated rematch for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship between Daniel Cormier and Anthony “Rumble” Johnson, UFC 210 takes place live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York on Saturday, April 8th.