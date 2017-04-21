Andrew Yates Talks Dating Paige VanZant & Getting Over MMA Drama (Exclusive)

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Andrew Yates
Image Credit: Andrew Yates' Twitter account

Andrew Yates is ready to move on from the drama that he has endured over the years.

Yates steps inside the Massari Arena in Pueblo, Colorado tonight (April 21). He’ll share the cage with Andrew Tenneson as part of LFA 10’s main card. The action airs live at 9 p.m. ET on AXS TV.

Speaking with MMANews.com‘s Tim Thompson, Yates explained why he views his bout tonight as a “do or die” situation:

“I’ve been fighting since 2008, had my amateur debut a day before my senior prom in high school. I’ve just been in the game for a little bit. Went to (Las) Vegas and lived out there four or five years. Me and Paige (VanZant) were dating for the longest time and then seeing her make it all the way to where she’s made it, I’m just over the drama of MMA. I just want to fight now. I’m just over it, so there’s no pressure. I just want to get in there, get it done and fight.”

Sticking to the topic of Yates’ past relationship with VanZant, “The Golden Boy” admitted that seeing “12 Gauge’s” success while other fighters are struggling is a bit of a thorn in his side.

“Honestly (it’s) frustrating. I know her story and how she makes herself out to be. So it’s just frustrating seeing what she’s accomplished. A lot of other fighters, including myself are struggling just to make it. Carla Esparza is struggling to make it, selling her motorcycle. MMA is not her dream, she wants to be an actor.”

You can listen to the full interview below:

