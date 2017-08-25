Andrey Koreshkov Eyeing Gold Again After Bellator 182

Andrey Koreshkov has big plans if he can defeat Anthony Njokuani tonight (Aug. 25).

Koreshkov and Njokuani will compete inside the Turning Stone Casino in Verona, NY. The bout is being featured as the main event of Bellator 182. This will be Koreshkov’s first bout since losing his welterweight title to Douglas Lima back in Nov. 2016.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, the former champion spoke about the significance of tonight’s fight:

“It’s a very important fight for me. Almost one year ago, I made a mistake. We want to fix it and get my belt back. This fight is the first step on my way to the belt.”

He went on to discuss what went wrong in his last outing.

“In the last fight, in a moment, I didn’t listen to my corner and changed tactics. I made a move and I lost. I made a huge mistake. Now, I think we’ve found the problem. This fight, I believe we won’t make that mistake.”

The main card airs live on Spike at 9 p.m. ET.