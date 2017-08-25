Andrey Koreshkov Eyeing Gold Again After Bellator 182

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Andrey Koreshkov
Image Credit: Bellator/Spike

Andrey Koreshkov has big plans if he can defeat Anthony Njokuani tonight (Aug. 25).

Koreshkov and Njokuani will compete inside the Turning Stone Casino in Verona, NY. The bout is being featured as the main event of Bellator 182. This will be Koreshkov’s first bout since losing his welterweight title to Douglas Lima back in Nov. 2016.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, the former champion spoke about the significance of tonight’s fight:

“It’s a very important fight for me. Almost one year ago, I made a mistake. We want to fix it and get my belt back. This fight is the first step on my way to the belt.”

He went on to discuss what went wrong in his last outing.

“In the last fight, in a moment, I didn’t listen to my corner and changed tactics. I made a move and I lost. I made a huge mistake. Now, I think we’ve found the problem. This fight, I believe we won’t make that mistake.”

The main card airs live on Spike at 9 p.m. ET.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Latest MMA News

video

Mayweather’s Father May Not be in His Corner Tomorrow Night

Floyd Mayweather Sr. has alluded to a fall out with his son on the eve of the fighter's historic bout with Conor McGregor Mayweather Sr....
Tyron Woodley

Tyron Woodley States His Intention to Move up to Middleweight

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has indicated that he may be looking at emulating Conor McGregor's reign over two weight classes at the same...
Andrey Koreshkov

Andrey Koreshkov Eyeing Gold Again After Bellator 182

Andrey Koreshkov has big plans if he can defeat Anthony Njokuani tonight (Aug. 25). Koreshkov and Njokuani will compete inside the Turning Stone Casino in...

Odds For Next Opponent of Conor McGregor Released

Although Conor McGregor and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather's historic bout is still yet to happen, anticipation on what's next for the Irishman continues to...
video

Skip Bayless Absolutely Destroys Floyd Mayweather as a Fighter

The outspoken pundit did not hold back when discussing his opinion of Floyd Mayweather Jr. as a fighter ahead of his bout with Conor...
Load more