Andrey Koreshkov Feels he Deserves Title Shot After Dominant Bellator 182 Win

Andrey Koreshkov hopes he has jumped the line for a welterweight title shot.

Koreshkov is coming off a dominant performance against Chidi Njokuani last night (Aug. 25) in the main event of Bellator 182. “The Spartan” made short work of his opponent, earning a first-round TKO victory.

While Rory MacDonald is set to get the next title shot against Douglas Lima, Koreshkov told MMAJunkie.com that he believes he should receive the next shot:

“I feel like I had a really good performance. I matched him standing, and obviously I finished the fight in a spectacular fashion on the ground. It wasn’t a boring fight – it was an exciting fight, and Chidi is obviously a tough opponent. So I feel like I earned the shot to go back to the title. I feel like with my performance today, I should get a title shot.”