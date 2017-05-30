Andrey Koreshkov Headlines Bellator 182 Opposite Chidi Njokuani

Former Bellator welterweight champion Andrey Koreshkov will try to keep pace with the rest of the division when he headlines Bellator 182 this August against Chidi Njokuani.

Officials announced the main event fight for the August 25 card from Turning Stone Resort and Casino in Verona New York on Tuesday.

Koreshkov, a 26-year-old from Russia, is 19-2 over his career. He owns 10 wins inside the Bellator cage, including a win over current champion Douglas Lima for the title. He dropped the belt to Lima after defending it vs. Benson Henderson.

Njokuani (17-4) is on an eight-fight win streak and is 12-1 over his last 13. The 28-year-old has won four times with Bellator, including a victory over Melvin Guillard.

Also, Brennan Ward takes on Fernando Gonzalez in a welterweight bout, while featherweight prospect A.J. McKee is scheduled to be in action.