Andrey Koreshkov Headlines Bellator 182 Opposite Chidi Njokuani

By
Dana Becker
-
0

Former Bellator welterweight champion Andrey Koreshkov will try to keep pace with the rest of the division when he headlines Bellator 182 this August against Chidi Njokuani.

Officials announced the main event fight for the August 25 card from Turning Stone Resort and Casino in Verona New York on Tuesday.

Koreshkov, a 26-year-old from Russia, is 19-2 over his career. He owns 10 wins inside the Bellator cage, including a win over current champion Douglas Lima for the title. He dropped the belt to Lima after defending it vs. Benson Henderson.

Njokuani (17-4) is on an eight-fight win streak and is 12-1 over his last 13. The 28-year-old has won four times with Bellator, including a victory over Melvin Guillard.

Also, Brennan Ward takes on Fernando Gonzalez in a welterweight bout, while featherweight prospect A.J. McKee is scheduled to be in action.

Latest MMA News

video

Andrey Koreshkov Headlines Bellator 182 Opposite Chidi Njokuani

0
Former Bellator welterweight champion Andrey Koreshkov will try to keep pace with the rest of the division when he headlines Bellator 182 this August...
video

Ronda Rousey to Appear on New Battle Of Network Stars Series

0
Ronda Rousey will be a coach on the revived Battle of the Network Stars, which debuts June 29 on ABC. Rousey, a former UFC female...
video

Ronda Rousey, Conor McGregor, Anderson Silva Named to ESPN’s “Top 100 Most Famous Athletes”...

0
Former UFC female bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey, current lightweight titleholder Conor McGregor and ex-titleholder Anderson Silva were all named by ESPN to a recent...
video

ONE Championship 56 Receives Vitaly Bigdash-Aung La N Sang

0
Over the weekend, Vitaly Bigdash was called out by reigning ONE welterweight champion Ben Askren. While many would love to see Askren taken on the...
video

Fresh off Athlete Retreat Statements, Leslie Smith Booked vs. Lina Lansberg

0
Leslie Smith, a former Invicta FC champion who made waves with her comments towards Reebok and the UFC during the recent Athlete Retreat in...
video

Handful of New Fights Scheduled for UFC on FOX 25

0
The fight card for UFC on FOX 25 in July is quickly coming together, as the promotion recently announced three official bouts. Ryan LaFlare squares...
Cat Zingano

Cat Zingano: ‘I am Sitting Here Guaranteeing Now I’m Going to be The Champion’

1
Cat Zingano is confident that she will capture Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gold. Zingano is currently the seventh ranked UFC women's bantamweight. She holds finishes...
UFC 212 Embeddedvideo

UFC 212 Embedded (Ep. 2): ‘I Gotta See my Land, I Gotta See What’s...

0
Episode two of UFC 212 Embedded has arrived. The episode begins with current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title holder Jose Aldo hitting the mits...
Max Holloway

Max Holloway: ‘People Keep Saying I’m The Future, But I’m The Present’

0
When people say Max Holloway is the future, he doesn't agree because he feels he's already arrived. The interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title...
Pedro Munhoz

Pedro Munhoz Impressed With Damian Stasiak After UFC Fight Night 109

0
Pedro Munhoz gives credit to his tough adversary at UFC Fight Night 109. This past Sunday (May 28), Munhoz battled Damian Stasiak on the preliminary...
Load more