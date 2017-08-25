Andrey Koreshkov Runs Through Chidi Njokuani at Bellator 182

Andrey Koreshkov decimated Chidi Njokuani.

Tonight (Aug. 25), Koreshkov and Njokuani went head-to-head inside the Turning Stone Casino in Verona, NY. The bout served as Bellator 182’s main event.

Njokuani blocked a leg kick early in the fight. He then fired off leg kicks of his own. Koreshkov scored a takedown near the fence. A spinning backfist had Njokuani moving back. A flying knee followed by a takedown was there for Koreshkov. He hammered away at Njokuani on the ground. Referee “Big” John McCarthy stepped in and stopped the bout.

Final Result: Andrey Koreshkov def. Chidi Njokuani via TKO (strikes) – R1, 4:08