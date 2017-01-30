Angela Hill: ‘I’m Totally Going to Call Out Joanna Jedrzejczyk’ After Fight With Jessica Andrade

Angela Hill is looking to maximize her second chance in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

After being eliminated in The Ultimate Fighter season 20 by Carla Esparza, Hill was given a contract with the UFC to help fill their new strawweight division. She fell short against Tecia Torres by unanimous decision. Hill was then submitted by Rose Namajunas and was released from the promotion.

“Overkill” ended up making her Invicta FC debut in January 2016. Her opponent was Alida Gray. Hill earned a TKO win in the first round. After knocking out Stephanie Eggink, Hill fought Livia Renata Souza for the vacant Invicta FC strawweight title. She won the championship by split decision.

Hill successfully defended her title against Kaline Medeiros in November. The win extended her streak to four. Her success in Invicta FC has earned her a second stint with the UFC. She will be facing No. 5 ranked Jessica Andrade this Saturday night (Feb. 4) at a UFC Fight Night event in Houston.

“Overkill” recently appeared on “The MMA Hour” (via MMAMania.com). She explained why she feels Andrade will give her a tougher time than dominant UFC strawweight queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk would: