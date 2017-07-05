Angela Hill Says She’s Out For Blood Against Ashley Yoder

Angela Hill is done playing games.

Hill made her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) return back in February. While she fell short against Jessica Andrade, the improvements didn’t go unnoticed.

This Friday night (July 7), she’ll go one-on-one with Ashley Yoder. The bout takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’ll be part of the TUF 25 Finale.

“Overkill” spoke to Bloody Elbow and described her opponent’s fighting style:

“Every fight is tough, obviously. I’m not taking any credit away from Yoder. Yoder’s tough. I think she’s going to be really hard to put down, even if I do hurt her. She’s always reaching, grabbing for something. She’s one of those spindly grapplers who always does weird things, like suddenly they’re on your arm, even though you were on their back a second ago.”

Hill then said she’s ready to have Yoder’s blood on her hands.

“I’m going for blood. I’m not going to dance around and point fight. I’m going to try and take her head off, so if you want to see a girl get bloodied up, you should tune in.”