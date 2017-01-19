Angela Hill’s USADA Exemption: Invicta Champ Confirms of UFC Return

The UFC released a statement on Tuesday pertaining to Angela Hill’s exemption from the Registered Testing Pool’s (RTP) mandatory four-month mandatory test period for UFC athletes.

News of this exemption means that the proposed Angela Hill v Jessica Andrade fight will go ahead on the undercard of the returning bout of “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung. The fight marks a return for Jung, who will square off with Dennis Bermudez on Feb. 4 at UFC Fight Night 104 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

The Invicta Fighting Championships 115-pound titlist [Hill] replaced the injured Maryna Moroz against Andrade at UFC 207 on Dec. 30. Hill’s release from the UFC and exiting the RTP, the bout was temporarily nixed until Hill was able to re-enter the pool.

Hill took to Facebook to announce the news of her release in Nov. 2015:

“Last year in April I had my first MMA fight. 2 days later I flew out to Vegas and tried out for The Ultimate Fighter. It’s been a roller coaster ride and I proved to myself how strong I could be through the shittiest situations. After 2 losses to top 5 ranked opponents I got the call that I’ve been released from the UFC. It’s bittersweet, but I’ll hopefully be able to stay more active outside the octagon and gain the XP I need to make my way back to that belt”.

The UFC’s statement confirmed that the promotion were aware of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency’s re-registering of Hill on Dec. 13. As the previous TUF combatant had routine random testing by USADA over past 7 weeks, an exemption was granted.The last high-profile “exemption” was Brock Lesnar, prior to his infamous fight with Mark Hunt at UFC 200.

Hill’s tweet confirming her return was posted in response to the UFC’s statement of the same day:

“Now that the news is out I just wanted to take a moment to thank the promotion that scooped me up. Coming into the UFC with 1 pro fight I was at a huge disadvantage, but Shannon Knapp saw my potential and wasted no time in calling me and putting me to work. I told her I wanted to get my experience up and they allowed me to do just that, booking me for 4 fights in one year!”

