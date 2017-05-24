Angela Lee: ‘Keeping The Belt is a Lot Harder Than Winning it’

ONE Championship atomweight title holder Angela Lee knows the difficulties of being at the top of the mountain.

At the age of 20, Lee has not only become the ONE Championship atomweight ruler, but she’s also successfully defended her title. This Friday night (May 26), she’ll defend her title for the second time against Istela Nunes.

Speaking with Flo Combat, Lee admitted that winning her atomweight title wasn’t as tough as holding onto it:

“A lot of fighters lose their edge when they start to think that it’s easy being champion. Keeping the belt is a lot harder than winning it the first time around. I would love to test my skills against the best fighters in the world, and to show everyone how much I have improved since my last fight even if I am the champion.”

Lee doesn’t want the hype to get to her head. She said she’s still going into every fight as if she’s the challenger.

“Winning the ONE women’s atomweight world championship was one of the best achievements of my career so far, but I don’t want to go into this fight feeling like I’m the champion. I want to stay as hungry as the challenger.”