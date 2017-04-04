Angela Lee Says Fighting Joanna Jedrzejczyk Would be a ‘Really Great Opportunity’

Angela Lee isn’t shying away from the possibility of taking on Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) competition.
Lee is the reigning ONE Championship atomweight title holder. While she isn’t considered a strawweight under the promotion, she does fight at 115 pounds which is the strawweight limit in the UFC. “Unstoppable” has been considered a top prospect with a record of 7-0.
During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour” Lee was asked if a future move to the UFC is in her sights. The ONE Championship’s 115-pound ruler said she’s open to a bout against UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk:
“It’s something that I’m all open for. I think that it would be a really great opportunity. For me, every day I’m just learning and growing and evolving even more as a fighter. And so it would be a really great fight. I would definitely look forward to that. I think that because the UFC is the major organization here in North America, a lot of times people don’t pay as much attention to the other organizations and they might [discredit them]. I think when I watch the fighters fight, I don’t necessarily talk like that, but I know that I can hang with them. I’m pretty confident in my skill set that I could do well.”