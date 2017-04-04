Angela Lee Says Fighting Joanna Jedrzejczyk Would be a ‘Really Great Opportunity’

Angela Lee isn’t shying away from the possibility of taking on Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) competition.

Lee is the reigning ONE Championship atomweight title holder. While she isn’t considered a strawweight under the promotion, she does fight at 115 pounds which is the strawweight limit in the UFC. “Unstoppable” has been considered a top prospect with a record of 7-0.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour” Lee was asked if a future move to the UFC is in her sights. The ONE Championship’s 115-pound ruler said she’s open to a bout against UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk: