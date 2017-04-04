Angela Lee Says Fighting Joanna Jedrzejczyk Would be a ‘Really Great Opportunity’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Angela Lee
Image Credit: The Canadian Press

Angela Lee isn’t shying away from the possibility of taking on Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) competition.

Lee is the reigning ONE Championship atomweight title holder. While she isn’t considered a strawweight under the promotion, she does fight at 115 pounds which is the strawweight limit in the UFC. “Unstoppable” has been considered a top prospect with a record of 7-0.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour” Lee was asked if a future move to the UFC is in her sights. The ONE Championship’s 115-pound ruler said she’s open to a bout against UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk:

“It’s something that I’m all open for. I think that it would be a really great opportunity. For me, every day I’m just learning and growing and evolving even more as a fighter. And so it would be a really great fight. I would definitely look forward to that. I think that because the UFC is the major organization here in North America, a lot of times people don’t pay as much attention to the other organizations and they might [discredit them]. I think when I watch the fighters fight, I don’t necessarily talk like that, but I know that I can hang with them. I’m pretty confident in my skill set that I could do well.”

LATEST NEWS

Angela Lee

Angela Lee Says Fighting Joanna Jedrzejczyk Would be a ‘Really Great Opportunity’

0
Angela Lee isn't shying away from the possibility of taking on Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) competition. Lee is the reigning ONE Championship atomweight title holder....
Dominick Cruz

Dominick Cruz Joins Jon Anik & Joe Rogan For UFC 210 Broadcast

0
The three-man booth rolls along and Dominick Cruz is back calling the action. UFC 210 takes place this Saturday night (April 8) inside the KeyBank...
Melvin Manhoef

Melvin Manhoef: ‘When I Become Champion, I Want to Retire as Champion’

0
Melvin Manhoef is eyeing Bellator gold and he wants to retire on top. This Saturday night (April 8) inside the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy, Manhoef...
Al Iaquinta

Al Iaquinta on Diego Sanchez Fight: ‘I Don’t See it Being a Good Night...

0
Al Iaquinta isn't worried about ring rust going into his fight with Diego Sanchez. It's actually the opposite. Iaquinta has not fought since April 2015....
video

UFC 210 Embedded (Ep. 2): Daniel Cormier Pokes Fun at His Boxing Coach

0
Episode two of UFC 210 Embedded has arrived. On this episode, the fighters on this Saturday night's (April 8) event do some last minute preparation...